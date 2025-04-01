National Deer Association names MDC 2024 Agency of the Year

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The National Deer Association (NDA) named the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) its 2024 Agency of the Year Award winner. The award recognizes an agency that has practiced innovative and progressive deer management techniques; affected positive change in deer management regulations, hunter education, hunter recruitment, and/or involvement in youth hunting; and has engaged its hunters and other key stakeholders in the deer management process. MDC was presented with the award Friday, March 28 at Commission Headquarters in Jefferson City.

“We’re thankful to the National Deer Association for presenting MDC with this award,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Deer management in Missouri is a team effort involving hunters, MDC staff, landowners, and partners like the National Deer Association, and we’re grateful for everyone’s contribution.”

According to NDA’s 2025 Deer Report, Missouri consistently ranks high in numerous deer management categories. MDC was also recognized for its Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), its targeted removal program to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), and its collaborative efforts with key conservation partners and the public to revise its 10-Year White-tailed Deer Management Plan.

“Driven by science and with public input, MDC has a deer management program that benefits deer, deer habitat, and all Missouri residents,” said NDA Senior Director of Conservation Matt Ross. “We are proud to present this award to them and honored to have such a strong partnership with MDC.”

Read more about MDC receiving NDA’s 2024 Agency of the Year Award at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jb.

Photo caption: The National Deer Association presented MDC with its 2024 Agency of the Year award on Friday, March 28 at Commission Headquarters in Jefferson City. Pictured left to right: MDC Private Lands Deer Biologist Ashleigh McCullough, MDC Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth, NDA Deer Outreach Specialist Cole Gander, MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle, NDA Deer Outreach Specialist Cheyne Matzenbacher, and MDC Wildlife Programs Supervisor Kevyn Wiskirchen.