Public Service Commission briefs media on release of Pulse Bulletin for the period: 01 January To 31 March 2025, 3 Apr

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 January to 31 March 2025 on Thursday, 03 April 2025. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:

Update on the PSC Bill;

Thought Leadership Webinar: Balancing the Scales of Leadership and Management in the Public Service;

Importance of Strengthening whistleblower Protection;

Fiscal Consolidation for the Efficient, Economic and Effective Use of Resources in a Declining Economy;

Non-payment of Suppliers; and

Overall number of Complaints and Grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 December 2024.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 03 April 2025

Time: 11:30 – 12:30

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA



Media RSVPs:

Zodwa Mtsweni

Cell: 076 554 8890

Enquiries:

Humphrey Ramafoko

Cell: 082 782 1730

