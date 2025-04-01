Water and Sanitation on Water supply in KwaXimba

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina says the completed two phases of a 7 megalitres of water per day package plant will bring a relief of longstanding water supply challenges in the villages within kwaXimba, in the eThekwini Municipality.

Minister Majodina together with Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo visited KwaXimba to assess progress of the package plant project as part of closing the National Water Month and were joined by the Chairman of the Board of uMngeni-uThukela Water, Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo. uMngeni-uThukela Water is the bulk water supplier to eThekwini and is responsible for implementing and managing the package plant project which consists of a 2 megalitres per day (ml/d) (completed Phase 1) and a 7 ml/d (Phase 2) water treatment portable plants.

As the Minister closed the month-long activities and Human Rights Month, she reaffirmed Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)’s commitment to improve access to water supply in eThekwini.

The two-phased package plant located in Ward 1 of KwaXimba, which cost more than R378 million was implemented and managed by uMngeni-uThukela Water. The plant already had a two megalitres package plant which was handed over last year and has now been upgraded with another potable plant that will supply five megalitres per day, addressing water challenges KwaXimba and the surrounding areas within eThekwini Metro.

The package plant will supply potable water to eThekwini’s two reservoirs (D1821 and D1818) which will ultimately supply to 18 villages in and around KwaXimba (Mvini, Bhobhonono, Nkandla, Nonoti, Msunduze, Mhali, Esiweni, Livapo, Nconcosi, Ntukusweni, Zwelisha, Kajabula, Othweba, Kwanyoni, Skhoxe, Kwadenge and Emngacwini). The area of KwaXimba previously depended on a reservoir in Cato Ridge which received treated water from Midmar Water Treatment Works through the Western Aqueduct.

Due to population growth, Cato Ridge reservoir could no longer provide reliable water supply to communities due to its reservoir not receiving sufficient volumes to be able to cater all the areas including the villages. The two package plants will therefore be able to improve water supply to these communities and bring a relief to water supply challenges.

There is an outstanding infrastructure project of the plant to upgrade a four-kilometre bulk water supply pipelines. The project is at 47% complete and is estimated to be completed in December 2025.



“This an indication of government’s commitment to prioritise issues of water and sanitation in eThekwini Municipality and to the country as whole as it was outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address earlier this year. The plant was commissioned last year and is operating well and will remain under the custodianship of uMngeni-uThukela Water which will ensure that it is protected and properly maintained. We are confident that this project will bring a relief of water supply challenges and will guarantee uninterrupted water supply to the whole of KwaXimba's ward 1 and the surrounding areas,” said Minister Majodina.

On the handing over of completed houses to seven families who were relocated during the raising of Hazelmere Dam wall seven ago, Minister Majodina said the new houses, will bring back their dignity after living in temporary park homes for seven years, waiting to be placed in proper homes.

The Hazelmere Dam wall project was commissioned by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to raise the wall by 7 meters, from 86m to 93m. This was part of an upgrade project to increase capacity of storage and improve water supply water supply to eThekwini metro, iLembe and Kwa-Dukuza municipalities in the North Coast.

17 family properties were among the affected homes that required to be relocated as a result of the expansion of the project. The Department has built houses for the families at Oakford township, on the outskirts of Verulam. Three houses were handed over last year December and seven houses were today handed over to beneficiary families by Minister Majodina.

Although the houses were handed over and will be occupied by the families, electrical and sewer connection is still outstanding, and a commitment has been made to finalise the connections by end of April this year by the eThekwini municipality. The construction of the remaining 7 houses is still ongoing and completion is expected around July 2025.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation is committed to expedite the construction of the remaining houses to finally provided houses to the families who were inconvenienced and at the same time sacrificed their homes for the expansion of the project for the benefit of the entire communities in the province. This selfless act of the families did not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. Hence today we are excited as a department to finally see these families being placed in their proper houses. The construction of more house will continue to ensure that all families receive their houses”, said the Minister.

