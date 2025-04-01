Blockmate Ventures Inc to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3rd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”), today announced that Justin Rosenberg, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 3rd, 2025.

DATE: April 3rd

TIME: 3:30 – 4:00 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 7-8

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Feb 10, 2025 – Animoca Brands announces that they led Hivello’s pre-TGE investment round

Feb 11, 2025 – Hivello’s (HVLO) Token lists on Gate.io and MEXC

Dec 17, 2024 – Blockmate receives strategic investment from Tony G and co



About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focusing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

