Ultimus Fund Solutions Supports KKM Financial in Launch of New Exchange Traded Fund

Firm completes transition of mutual fund to research-based exchange-traded fund to diversify its offerings

CINCINNATI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, today announced its support of KKM Financial (KKM) in transitioning their Essential 40 mutual fund to an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The successful conversion marks another opportunity for Ultimus to showcase its ability to provide tailored solutions to support clients navigating the complexities of evolving fund structures. KKM Financial, a premier boutique investment solutions firm based in Chicago, IL, launched The Essential 40 ETF, the latest addition to its suite of research-driven financial products. This new fund will utilize the benefits of the Northern Lights Fund Trust II series trust.

Ultimus’ advanced technology, integrated processes, and industry knowledge were instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition across all phases of the conversion. From accounting and compliance to fund distribution, Ultimus provided end-to-end support, allowing KKM Financial to focus on delivering value to its investors.

Michael Prendergast, Senior Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Fund Services at Ultimus Fund Solutions, commented, “We are happy KKM leveraged our team for the transition of their ETF and we are excited to continue to support another well managed fund in our series trust. Our flexible operating model and advanced technology platforms allow us to seamlessly execute transitions such as this. We’re proud to have played a part in helping KKM bring this new ETF to market.”

The move to an ETF structure grants investors several advantages, including intraday tradability, greater tax efficiency, and lower expense ratios. The transition also reflects broader market trends, as ETFs continue to gain traction among both retail and institutional investors due to their flexibility and accessibility.

"Ultimus’ support has been invaluable during this process," said Jeff Kilburg, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at KKM Financial. "Their expertise was crucial in managing the complexities of the transition while ensuring the best outcomes for our investors. This ETF conversion positions us to provide an increasingly diversified portfolio and better meet the needs of our investors in today’s evolving marketplace."

The partnership highlights Ultimus’ continued commitment to supporting asset managers with innovative solutions tailored to meet their unique needs. From regulatory guidance to operational excellence, Ultimus consistently aligns its capabilities with the evolving goals of its clients.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

Important Risk Disclosures:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-451-5493. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Essential 40 Stock Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. KKM Financial is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Both Ultimus Fund Solutions and KKM Financial do not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.

While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective.

