DP World Appoints Industry Veteran to Drive Forwarding Expansion in Canada

Industry veteran Mark Slade joins DP World in Canada to drive growth and enhance logistics solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has appointed Mark Slade as Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Canada, effective today. In this role, Slade will lead the growth and development of DP World’s freight forwarding operations across Canada, enhancing its ability to provide seamless, integrated logistics solutions.

With almost 30 years of experience in shipping and logistics, Slade will focus on expanding service offerings, strengthening customer relationships, and optimizing supply chain solutions. His extensive expertise in liner shipping, terminal operations, and freight forwarding aligns with DP World’s commitment to delivering innovative and efficient logistics services.

Prior to joining DP World, Slade spent 22 years at DHL Global Forwarding, where he held key leadership positions across Asia. His experience includes Managing Director for Hong Kong & Macau (2017-2024) and Managing Director for Japan (2011-2016), where he led large-scale operations and oversaw multimillion-dollar business units serving domestic and international clients.

Beyond his corporate leadership roles, Slade has played an active role in industry development, serving as a Non-Executive Director at GS1 Hong Kong, Chair of the Shipping & Transport Committee at the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC), and Chair of the Logistics & Freight Committee at the European Business Council in Japan. His career also includes positions at Thyssen Haniel Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel, and Evergreen International Airlines, covering key markets across Asia.

Doug Smith, CEO, DP World in Canada, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the DP World team. His extensive industry experience and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our freight forwarding operations in Canada. His strategic vision perfectly aligns with our mission to provide agile and customer-centric supply chain solutions.”

Mark Slade, Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Canada, said: “I am honored to join DP World and lead its freight forwarding expansion in Canada. DP World is renowned for its innovation and excellence in logistics, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance our service offerings, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and drive growth in the Canadian market.”

Slade's appointment underscores DP World’s commitment to strengthening its logistics footprint in North America, ensuring agile, resilient, and customer-focused supply chain solutions.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.