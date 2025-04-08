New Book Reveals How Genetics Can Treat Anxiety, Reverse Memory Loss, and Transform Psychiatry Forever

How Genetics Can Treat Anxiety and Reverse Memory Loss Author Photo: Peter Seidler Cognigenics Logo

Cognitive Genetics: A New Era in Mental Health Through Precision RNA Medicine

Cognitive Genetics is both a scientific manifesto and a forward-looking roadmap. It marks a pivotal moment where biology, technology, and mental health converge—and where healing the mind begins.” — Peter Seidler

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new book, Cognitive Genetics, has been released today. It offers a visionary exploration into the emerging field of genetic neuroengineering and its transformative potential for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Written by Peter Seidler—an entrepreneurial leader in the advancement of RNA-based technologies—the book presents an in-depth look at how precision medicine and gene-silencing innovations are reshaping our understanding of the brain.Blending breakthrough science with real-world insight, Cognitive Genetics explores how next-generation gene therapies are unlocking new hope for mental health—using targeted RNA tools and precision delivery systems to calm overactive stress circuits, restore memory, and slow the progression of conditions like anxiety, mild cognitive decline, and Alzheimer’s disease.Drawing on real-world clinical advances at Cognigenics—a biotechnology company pioneering RNA-based therapeutics for mental health—Cognitive Genetics illustrates how decades of scientific progress are now converging to enable targeted, long-lasting interventions. The book showcases a new class of therapies defined by greater precision, efficacy, and durability than traditional treatments.A key breakthrough shared in the book is the discovery that chronic stress can overstimulate specific brain circuits, triggering a wave of neuroinflammation—a process now recognized as a major contributor to cognitive decline. We are finally able to connect the dots: Long-term stress doesn’t just affect mood—it sets off a chain reaction that disrupts memory, impairs thinking, and weakens brain resilience.“What we’re witnessing is a cascade—a relentless flood of signals unleashed by chronic stress, overwhelming the brain’s delicate circuitry in ways it was never meant to endure. Over time, systems begin to break down: inflammation rises, neural communication falters, and the very mechanisms designed to protect us start turning against us,” says Dr. Tracy Brandmeyer, a cognitive neuroscientist and CEO of Cognigenics.This new paradigm and understanding are reshaping how we think about conditions like Alzheimer’s—not just as age-related or genetic inevitabilities but as diseases with modifiable roots. For the first time, therapies may emerge that intervene at the genetic level to stop the damage before it starts.Cognitive Genetics also introduces a new precision technology developed by the Cognigenics team that allows for the selective modulation of specific neurotransmitter receptors. This level of targeting made possible through advanced gene-silencing tools, opens the door to therapeutic interventions that are both effective and remarkably specific, minimizing off-target effects. This approach may become essential in reducing a wide range of psychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions, offering hope for more personalized and sustainable treatments.For investors, this represents a rare convergence of scientific validation, platform scalability, and unmet market needs. With rising pharmaceutical interest in gene and cell therapy and an industry-wide push toward disease-modifying approaches in the CNS, Cognigenics is well-positioned to become a category-defining company in precision neurotherapeutics.“Cognitive Genetics is both a scientific manifesto and a forward-looking roadmap,” said Peter Seidler. “It marks a pivotal moment where biology, technology, and mental health converge—and where healing the mind begins with pro-cognitive neuromodulation.”The book features contributions from leading voices in neuroscience, including Dr. Fabio Macciardi, John Mee, and Dr. Dean Radin. Dr. Macciardi shares insights from his research on hippocampal hyperactivity and its role in memory loss, which has shaped emerging therapeutic strategies. John Mee offers a compelling perspective on the regulation of neural circuits and the biological underpinnings of cognitive resilience. The foreword by Dr. Dean Radin frames Cognitive Genetics within the broader evolution of psychiatric care, highlighting how science is redefining the mind-brain connection.Whether you’re a scientist, clinician, or simply curious about the next frontier in mental health, Cognitive Genetics is a compelling and accessible guide to the rapidly evolving landscape of genetic medicine.Book DetailsTitle: Cognitive GeneticsAuthor: Peter SeidlerISBN: 978-1-892654-42-7Publisher: Arcturus PressCover Art: “Basal Ganglia” by Greg Dunn (2025)Availability: Now available on Amazon Trademark: Cognitive Genetics is a trademark of Cognigenics Inc.Permissions Contact: publisher@arcturuspress.comAbout the AuthorPeter Seidler is a founder, strategist, and builder of companies and organizations at the intersection of innovation, health, and impact. He has scaled ventures in biotech, mental health, and social change, always focusing on translating breakthrough ideas into real-world progress.As an executive at Cognigenics, Peter leads operations, strategy, and storytelling—helping bring RNA-based therapies for the brain from concept to clinic. Cognitive Genetics is his first book, a reflection of his deep commitment to science with soul and a belief that reimagining mental health starts by rewiring how we think about the brain.About CognigenicsCognigenics is a small, dynamic biotech team developing this emerging field. As thought leaders in RNA-based therapeutics, Cognigenics is pioneering precise, durable neuromodulators for psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders through the use of shRNA and AAV-based delivery technologies.

