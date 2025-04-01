Ensuring a child-centred approach to protect and support child victims of human trafficking focus of ODIHR’s survivor-led event

The need to prioritize the welfare, wellbeing and empowerment of young survivors of human trafficking was the focus of discussions at an event organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and led by International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council (ISTAC) on the margins of the 25th Conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons.

“Promoting child victims’ rights and supporting governments in ensuring the establishment of child-centred national referral mechanisms is at the core of ODIHR’s anti-trafficking work,” said ODIHR First Deputy Director Tea Jaliashvili. This means having adequate assistance and protection policies in place for children affected by this heinous crime.”

“Equipping professionals working on child protection with the knowledge to recognize the signs of child trafficking is crucial in providing the protection and care they urgently need,” said ISTAC member Maria Kirdan.

“Accelerating the end of child trafficking and integrating their expertise as adults into all anti-trafficking efforts is not only the right thing to do but the smart thing to do to combat human trafficking and protect child survivors more effectively,” said Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

Young survivors are uniquely vulnerable. All action taken to assist them must therefore be child-centred, age-appropriate, gender-sensitive and trauma-informed. Young survivors should also be empowered to rebuild their lives. It is crucial to listen to survivors of child trafficking actively and involve them meaningfully in policymaking and anti-trafficking interventions to ensure responses are tailored to their specific needs.

ODIHR addresses trafficking in human beings in a human-rights based, victim- and survivor-centred, trauma-informed and gender-sensitive approach. Since its inception, ISTAC has provided advice, guidance, and recommendations to ODIHR.