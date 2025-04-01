Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Discrimination appointed
HELSINKI, 1 April 2025 – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen has appointed Wolfgang Palaver as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Discrimination.
Representative Wolfgang Palaver (Austria) will focus on combating Rasism, Xenophobia and Discrimination, also focusing on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians and Members of Other Religions. In this role, he will follow Regina Polak, who stepped aside in February 2025.
In addition to Palaver, the other Personal Representatives on Combating Discrimination are Andrew Baker (Anti-Semitism) and Evren Dağdelen Akgün (Discrimination against Muslims).
Read more about Special Representatives of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office: Chairperson-in-Office Representatives | OSCE
