Cannabix Technologies to Attend U.S. National Drug and Alcohol Conference to Market Marijuana Breath Test

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices is pleased to report that it will be attending the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) conference in Florida in early April alongside strategic partner, Omega Laboratories, to begin joint marketing of the Company’s Marijuana Breath Test (MBT). NDASA is one of the world’s largest organizations providing education and resources for workplace safety. The conference will be attended by corporations and professionals in the drug and alcohol testing industry from around the world. This comes on the heels of a laboratory validation milestone with the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test by strategic partner Omega Laboratories (“Omega”).

Highlights:

Omega Laboratories of Ohio, USA, recently announced the development and validation of the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test;

The validation included test method for the simultaneous quantification of Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Δ-8-THC, cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabinol (CBN) in breath aerosols using the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) (combined, referred to as the “MBT”, see Figure 1);

Cannabix and Omega will attend NDASA in early April. This is a premier event in the U.S. for the drug and alcohol testing industry.

Cannabix’s MBT is a collect and send solution, focused on “recent use” detection of delta-9 THC as opposed to urine, blood and saliva methods (that can detect delta-9 THC many hours, days, or even weeks after consumption) (1)

The Company is advancing an operational review to meet manufacturing, human resources, sales, marketing, support and order fulfilment needs that are expected to grow.







Figure 1. Cannabix Breath Collection Unit with Breath Cartridge technology.

On March 18th, Omega, a leading drug testing laboratory with facilities in the United States and Canada, announced the development and validation of the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test. The validation included a test method for the simultaneous quantification of Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Δ-8-THC, cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabinol (CBN) in breath aerosols collected using Cannabix’s BCU and BC hardware. This development establishes Omega and Cannabix as new technology offering for collecting and testing breath for recent marijuana usage. Omega Laboratories is currently in the process of incorporating Cannabix's breath testing technology into its suite of services and integrating testing protocols. The Company is advancing an operational review to meet demands that are anticipated to grow.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, “In the United States, cannabis legalization has grown to 39 states for medical use and 24 states legalized for recreational use. Cannabix is at the forefront of drug detection using human breath. Omega Laboratories’ validation work is a major milestone for the Company and its history of cutting-edge breath research and development. I want to commend the work of both Omega and Cannabix staff, scientists and engineers.”

