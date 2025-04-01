Turbo Energy’s SUNBOX Home All-In-One Energy Storage System Meets U.S.’s Highest Standards for Safety, Reliability and Performance

Company Granted UL Certifications After Undergoing U.S.’s Most Demanding Testing and Evaluation Processes

Company Advances U.S. Market Launch with Planned Installations in Five States

VALENCIA, Spain, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that it has completed one of the most rigorous safety certification processes in the United States and received Underwriters Laboratories (“UL”) 5500 and 9540 certifications for its innovative SUNBOX Home all-in-one solar energy storage system for residential applications. The UL certification mark is one of the most widely recognized product accreditations in the U.S. and is regarded a pre-requisite for permitting and insurance purposes.





Commenting on the mission critical milestone, Mariano Soria, Chief Executive Officer of Turbo Energy, stated, “This UL certification is one of the most important criteria in the permitting of new technologies for use in homes and businesses, affirming that our solutions meet rigorous safety standards and regulatory requirements. Moreover, with the award of these certifications, Turbo Energy is empowered to take a significant step forward in our Company’s expansion strategy aimed at penetrating and ultimately dominating the U.S. market for highly advanced, user-friendly solar energy storage solutions.”

In collaboration with its U.S. partner Connection Holdings, Turbo Energy is in the process of launching SUNBOX Home in the U.S. with units already shipped stateside and initial residential installations being scheduled as part of the Company’s planned American beta initiative being conducted in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

SUNBOX Home is an all-in-one back-up solar energy storage solution for split phase installations, modular with energy storage capacity up to 20.48 kWh. Supported by Turbo Energy’s proprietary, cloud-based SaaS solution powered by Artificial Intelligence, SUNBOX Home users benefit from intelligent data collection, optimized stored energy management and predictive analytics which provide real-time insight into weather and electricity price forecasts, solar panel performance, energy consumption and material cost savings opportunities, among other key metrics.

Underwriters Laboratories was established in 1894 and is the world's largest non-profit product safety certification organization, with global name recognition and acceptance. Products intended to be used in homes and businesses must be listed by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (“NRTL”) such as Underwriters Laboratories which are accredited by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”). Turbo Energy teamed with Intertek Group, plc, one of the world’s leading total quality assurance providers, to manage its testing, inspection and certification processes, resulting in SUNBOX Home’s UL certification for safety, quality and performance.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and Latin America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

