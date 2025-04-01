Marker Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s Horizons in Oncology Conference

HOUSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Juan Vera, will participate in a panel discussion at Canaccord Genuity’s Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference.

Dr. Vera will join company executives and key opinion leaders to discuss innovations in T cell-based immunotherapies as part of a panel focused on the future of CAR-T and other novel approaches in solid tumors.

Panel Participation Details:

Event CG Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference Panel Title CAR-T in Solid Tumors and New T-cell Approaches – Breakthroughs Ahead? Date Monday, April 7, 2025 Time 11:00 AM – 11:50 AM ET



Marker Therapeutics is advancing a unique multi antigen recognizing (MAR)-T cell therapy platform designed to target multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously, an approach that has shown promising clinical results in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.

