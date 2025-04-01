Defiance Launches SMCZ: 2X Short ETF for Super Micro Computer, Inc.

MIAMI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs introduces SMCZ , the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF , a 2X inverse single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified inverse exposure to Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI). This ETF offers traders a way to seek enhanced downside exposure to Supermicro without requiring a margin account.

SMCZ seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse of the daily percentage change of Super Micro Computer, Inc., a leader in high-performance server and storage solutions with a strong focus on supporting AI workloads.

“SMCZ offers investors a way to seek inverse leveraged exposure to Supermicro, a key player in the AI hardware space,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “As Supermicro continues to support the AI revolution through its energy-efficient infrastructure and scalable server solutions, this ETF provides a tactical tool for traders looking to express a bearish or hedged view on the company’s short-term market performance.”

For more information, visit DefianceETFs.com.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily inverse leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the inverse performance of the Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged inverse (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance declines over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in SMCZ is not an investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Total return represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the fund.

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Leverage Risk. Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV of the Fund generally to decline faster than it would otherwise.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from -200% of the Underlying Security’s performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding has a significant impact on funds that are inverse leveraged and that rebalance daily.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. These risks may prevent the Fund from achieving its leveraged investment objective, even if the Underlying Security later reverses all or a portion of its movement.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. The value of the options contracts in which the Fund invests are substantially influenced by the value of the Underlying Security.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact Information

David Hanono

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99f2ac6a-c809-4231-9e32-8f7ded8edc28

Defiance Launches SMCZ: 2X Short ETF for Super Micro Computer, Inc. Defiance ETFs introduces SMCZ, the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, a 2X inverse single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified inverse exposure to Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.