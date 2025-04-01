Lantern Taps Industry Veteran for Labor, Union & Trust

Specialty Care leader looks to extend its success in commercial market by supporting growth in Union vertical

DALLAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern , the Specialty Care Platform connecting 6 million members with the best surgery, cancer and infusions care, has named Lindsay Leeder, MSN, ARNP as Senior Vice President of Labor, Union & Trust. Leeder will lead Lantern’s efforts to build on the company’s strong partnerships with labor organizations across the country.



“Specialty care is the biggest and fastest growing area of spend for plan sponsors,” said Lantern CEO John Zutter. “It’s also one of the most impactable. It’s a responsibility and a privilege to care for the men, women and families that make up such an important segment of the U.S. workforce, and I look forward to supporting Lindsay and her team in that effort.”

This announcement builds on the company’s recent partnerships with major labor groups in the U.S., including the 32BJ Health Fund , which provides comprehensive benefits to the members and families of the largest property service workers union in the country, and the National Railroad Health and Welfare Plan, which includes more than 300,000 union members and their dependents from the nation’s six Class I freight railroads and many smaller freight and passenger lines.

“Labor groups are navigating an expensive healthcare market while striving to provide the most valuable benefits possible to their members," said Leeder. “Lantern’s high-quality, local network offers members concierge service, improved health outcomes and guaranteed savings.”

About 10% of America’s workforce is unionized, and they depend on that representation to ensure that they receive the best healthcare benefits possible. As cost-of-living and healthcare prices increase, labor union leaders are looking for innovative solutions that help them deliver the best possible benefits to their membership.

Lantern’s nationwide network of specialists is five times more accessible than any other and serves more than six million members. The company has supported over 60,000 care journeys and is trusted by the nation’s largest private and public sector employers—including Hyatt Hotels, 7-Eleven, and more than 50 unions, local and state governments—to connect their workforces to the best specialty care.

This announcement follows Lantern’s release of its TrueRateTM savings methodology to encourage a transparent approach to healthcare pricing. TrueRateTM fixes the seven biggest flaws in traditional claims analysis so employers can see an apples-to-apples view of how much an episode of specialty care actually costs and the 55% or higher savings available through Lantern.

About Lantern

Lantern is the Specialty Care Platform that helps employers reduce trend in the highest growing area of spend – Specialty Care. Lantern’s Network of Excellence includes the top surgeons, infusion and cancer centers around the country and more than 80% of members receive care within 50 miles of home. Lantern pairs members with a dedicated care team, including Care Advocates and nurses, for the entirety of their care journey, helping them get back to good health, back to their families and back to work. That local access and personal support leads to higher utilization which results in an average 4% trend reduction for employers and funds. Lantern is trusted by the nation’s largest employers to deliver care to more than 6 million members across the country. Learn more about us at lanterncare.com.

