Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,237 in the last 365 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on April 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

  Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:   1-888-412-4131
  Participant Toll Dial-In Number:   1-646-960-0134
  Conference ID:   3610756
       

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on April 25, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 9, 2025.

  Toll Free Dial in Number:   1-800-770-2030
  Toll Dial in Number:   1-609-800-9909
  Conference ID:   3610756 followed by # key
       

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported assets of $24.05 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.
SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more