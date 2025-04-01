FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement in Canada by Pharmacists and Physicians for Tenth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that FeraMAX® is the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in Canada, based on a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians(1). This year marks the tenth consecutive year that FeraMAX® has been awarded this vote of confidence from physicians and pharmacists across Canada. We celebrate the consistent ten years of recognition as the top-rated iron supplement with our team and healthcare professionals across Canada.

The annual Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations is an important pharmaceutical industry indicator which tracks pharmacist and physician counselling patterns for over-the-counter (OTC) products in Canada. The survey was fielded between October 2024 and January 2025 by EnsembleIQ Research and Innovation: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSanté.ca. This is the only national survey to research the role of Canadian pharmacists and physicians as counsellors and advisors for non-prescription products.

“We are grateful for the ongoing trust that Canadian healthcare professionals place in our FeraMAX® Pd products” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “As Canada's leader in iron health, BioSyent remains committed to developing and expanding our range of FeraMAX® products to treat and prevent iron deficiency across all stages of life.”

About FeraMAX®

The FeraMAX® Pd brand was developed by BioSyent in Canada. It has a unique, patented Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC) formulation and all versions of FeraMAX® are dosed once daily, supporting iron health with treatment, maintenance, and preventative supplements. FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 makes iron therapy convenient for children. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45, launched in 2023, serves to prevent iron deficiency, maintain healthy iron levels, and to address a gap in iron health therapy. The FeraMAX® family represents innovative solutions to support iron health across various age groups and life stages.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports Canadian healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

Reference for ranking:

Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2025 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations.

