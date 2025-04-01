Verifone Receives $235M Equity Investment and Successfully Extends Debt Maturities

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a global leader in payment and commerce solutions, today announced a $235 million capital investment from Francisco Partners, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), and other existing shareholders in the form of preferred equity, as well as the successful completion of comprehensive extensions to its Revolving Credit, Term Loan, and Accounts Receivable (A/R) Securitization facilities.

"We are delighted to have completed this transaction which reflects the deep trust and confidence that our existing shareholders and lenders have in Verifone’s long-term strategy," said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. "This accomplishment, combined with our recent strategic advancements, positions us well to capitalize on future opportunities, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth."

Anish Mehta, CFO of Verifone, added, "This transaction significantly strengthens our financial profile and enhances our operational flexibility. A strong, stable balance sheet with support from our financial partners allows us to confidently execute our strategic objectives and maintain a competitive advantage."

This announcement comes during an exciting period for Verifone, highlighted by several strategic advancements: the launch of several new payments devices including the new Verifone Victa product family, an expansion of the partner channel with both existing and new clients, the launch of integrated payment capabilities for Commander petro and convenience store customers, new products for the European SMB business, and the launch of biometric payment devices and software. These advancements reflect Verifone’s ongoing dedication to delivering innovative solutions and solidifying its leadership position within global payments.

Peter Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners, remarked, "We are proud to continue supporting Verifone as it advances its market-leading payment solutions and maintains strong financial foundations. Verifone is very well positioned for sustained success and growth in the evolving payments landscape."

About Verifone

Verifone shapes ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global fintech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $480B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at www.verifone.com and follow Verifone on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Verifone Media Contact

Press@Verifone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.