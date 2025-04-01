Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. Ranks No. 101 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Northeast List, Marking Its Third Appearance





NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today revealed that Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. ranks No. 101 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals provide a unique lens into the Northeast’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The 154 companies on this year’s list collectively achieved a median growth rate of 100 percent between 2021 and 2023, adding 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the regional economy.

“I’ve always believed that the best experiences don’t just entertain—they move people.” said Gregg Dukofsky, Founder & Visionary of Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. “Every bit of our growth is powered by people: our team, our partners, our clients. Turning big ideas into real impact has always been the goal, and this recognition reflects that collective effort.”

With four Inc. 5000 national rankings, including most recently in 2024, and now three placements on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, Interactive Entertainment Group Inc.’s latest accolade highlights its sustained growth and continued impact in the experiential events space.

With a portfolio of show-stopping, tech-forward experiences—from AI and holograms to branded gamification and immersive activations—the company continues to help brands transform events into experiential moments. From major trade shows to brand activations and every kind of corporate event in between, Interactive Entertainment Group Inc.’s approach centers on building bold, high-value experiences that deliver ROI and resonance.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, including company profiles and a sortable interactive database, can be found at https://events.inc.com/Inc-Regionals-2025/Northeast starting April 1 at 7am ET.

