Going To Great Lengths: Habit Burger & Grill Takes Extreme Measures to Deliver the #1 Double Char to First-Time Fans

IRVINE, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill, recently voted the #1 burger by USA TODAY 10Best*, is making sure that no burger lover gets left behind. Partnering with creative agency Barrett Hofherr, the brand has launched an ambitious, high-adrenaline campaign that turns first-time burger tastings into headline-worthy experiences. The fully integrated activation—spanning social, OOH, experiential, and earned media—taps into the power of fan engagement while proving that great advertising doesn’t just tell a story; it creates one.

The campaign started with a simple, yet provocative OOH stunt: a billboard reading, "Know someone who hasn’t tried the #1 voted burger? Call 1-844-BURGS-4-BUDS." The CTA was clear, and the response was immediate. Hundreds of calls flooded in from people nominating friends, family members, and coworkers who had never experienced the chargrilled perfection of Habit’s #1-ranked Double Charburger. Rather than just delivering burgers, Habit took things up a level by crafting spectacle-driven, first-bite moments that made the experience unforgettable.

"Trying your first Double Char is a memorable experience no matter what," said Todd Eisner, ECD at Barrett Hofherr "so we challenged ourselves to up the ante and find ways to make it truly unforgettable."

How Habit Went to Great Lengths (Literally) to Deliver the Double Char

By air, a small plane streaked across the California skyline before Luke Aikens, America's most renowned skydiver, made a dramatic landing with a Double Char burger in hand. The spectacular delivery was a surprise for Kyle, a father of two, whose wife Amy had reached out for help in getting him to try the burger for the first time. Watch the video.

On land, longboarding phenom Cole Trotta carved down a winding California hillside, accelerating to intercept a Habit food truck for a high-speed handoff. With fresh Double Charburgers secured, he continued his exhilarating ride, delivering the prized burgers to a group of friends who had never experienced the brand's signature creation. Watch the video.

By sea, CJ loaded up an armful of Double Charburgers, secured his bag of Chars onto a stand-up paddleboard, and paddled out through the breaking surf. Beyond the whitewash, a circle of his surprised surfer friends balanced on their boards, their session unexpectedly interrupted as CJ glided alongside to deliver an unforgettable meal—chargrilled burgers savored right there in the ocean. Watch the video.

“This campaign is more than just burger delivery—it’s about taking bold, unexpected measures to introduce the #1 Double Char to new audiences in ways they won’t forget," said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of Habit Burger & Grill. "We’re breaking through the noise by showing, not telling, what makes this burger worth the hype."

As part of the multi-platform rollout, the campaign leverages social-first storytelling, compelling video content, and high-impact PR to drive engagement and awareness. With hundreds of nominations submitted and fans eagerly waiting to see what’s next, Habit Burger & Grill is proving that the best advertising isn’t just seen, it’s experienced.

For those who have yet to try the Double Char, Habit Burger & Grill may be coming to you next.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

About Barrett Hofherr

Barrett Hofherr, founded in 2012, is a full-service creative advertising agency that builds brand and business momentum. Client partners include DoorDash, Airbnb, Chime, Habit Burger & Grill, Sutter Health, Ariat, and more. For information, visit www.barretthofherr.com

