Norwood Food & Wine Festival Ready to deliver another win

The best South Australian eating and drinking experiences will feature when the Norwood Food & Wine Festival returns as part of AFL Gather Round celebrations this month.

All the fun is taking place along The Parade from 11am on Sunday 13 April, with free entry, a headline performance from Australian rock band Birds of Tokyo and a new offering from Penfolds among highlights.

Footy and festival supporters can take their pick from more than 50 traders including arkhé, Gullyview Estate X The Watervale Hotel, Fair Seafood, Bickford’s and many more.

The day’s three AFL games – including a 2:50pm clash between St Kilda and the GWS Giants at Norwood Oval – will be broadcast across dedicated watch zones and in a sensory area at Norwood Hoyts.

South Australian winery Penfolds is showcasing its internationally renowned range through a stylish new space set to welcome walk-in guests for canapés and tastings, while leading local chefs including Callum Hann will star in Tasting Australia Kitchen cooking demonstrations.

Birds of Tokyo will take the stage about 6pm for a performance of greatest hits including Good Lord, Plans, Lanterns, Two of Us, Brace and Unbreakable. The band, at the forefront of Australian rock for more than 20 years, has twice headlined the AFL Grand Final.

More than $17.6 million was spent in the City of Norwood, Payneham & St Peters during the 2024 AFL Gather Round weekend – up from $14.2 million in 2023 – with 83 per cent attributed to patrons from outside the area.

Businesses along The Parade will be able to trade as usual on Saturday 12 April ahead of the Norwood Food Wine Festival. Details of road closures associated with the event can be found on the event website.

Gather Round patrons attending the Norwood Food & Wine Festival can travel free on the City-Norwood bus shuttle with a valid Gather Round match ticket.

The AFL today announced a secondary release of general public tickets for Gather Round will be made available to fans from 12.00pm (ACST) on Tuesday 1 April.

A limited number of tickets will be released across the seven matches to be held at Adelaide Oval and Norwood Oval.

There will be no further tickets released for the two games at the new Barossa Park, with both matches sold out.

Included in the release will be tickets for The Pepsi Collective tickets at all Adelaide Oval matches.

Located in Adelaide Oval’s Magarey Room, The Pepsi Collective includes access to lounges and bars providing an elevated experience, and a birds-eye view of the football action from the seating bays on Level 3, along with a purpose-built outdoor viewing deck.

Hermitude, Joel Corry and Sneaky Sound System will also headline entertainment in The Pepsi Collective across Gather Round.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We know how much fans love the AFL Gather Round atmosphere, plus the chance to explore Adelaide and beyond.

More than 70,000 people enjoyed the Norwood Food & Wine Festival last year – discovering the best of our state and its capacity to host major events in style.

This is an enormous opportunity for our state to showcase our sensational produce to an audience around the country.

It will be accessible to everyone – whether you have a Gather Round ticket or not.

Attributable to Cressida O’Hanlon, Member for Dunstan

Last year the atmosphere on The Parade from Gather Round at Norwood Oval and the Food and Wine Festival was electric.

It was a joy to see locals, visitors and traders alike enjoying this fantastic event.

I know we are looking forward to another great event, with delicious food, excellent wine and fantastic entertainment from Birds of Tokyo. We can’t wait!

Attributable to Norwood, Payneham & St Peters Mayor Robert Bria

We saw a massive boost to businesses through the festival last year, with a 48 per cent increase in city-wide spend and a 68 per cent increase in spend within Norwood, across the dining and hospitality sector, compared to AFL Gather Round 2023.

Now we’re preparing to host another big party on The Parade, welcoming footy fans from across Australia and everyone who loves South Australian food and beverages.