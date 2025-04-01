Card Management System (CMS) Market Disruptions: The $30.9 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

CMS Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach $30.9 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Card Management System (CMS) Platform Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Card Management System (CMS), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Card Management System (CMS), 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.12% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic CMS landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in CMS Platforms

In a rapidly evolving cards and payments landscape, Card Management Systems are becoming essential for banks, fintech, and non-bank issuers aiming to launch digital-first, flexible card products. Industries like retail, travel, and F&B are driving demand for cloud-native, API-first CMS platforms that support co-branded, prepaid, and embedded finance use cases. With a rising focus on tokenization, ISO 20022 readiness, and AI-driven personalization, vendors must offer scalable, modular solutions to meet the growing need for real-time, secure, and customer-centric card experiences.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, “Card Management Systems are no longer just backend processing tools - they are becoming strategic enablers of digital innovation. As issuers embrace cloud, APIs, and real-time capabilities, CMS platforms must evolve to power embedded finance, personalized experiences, and next-gen card products across industries.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional CMS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional CMS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top CMS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top CMS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CMS solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CMS solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming CMS solutions to deliver real-time customer intelligence.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Adyen, BPC, Corecard Software, Enfuce, Euronet, FIS Global, Fiserv, Global Payments, HPS, i2c, Jack Henry and Associates, Marqeta, Network International, OpenWay, Paycore, Paymentology, RS2 Software, Software Group, Sopra Banking Software, Stripe, Tietoevry, and Worldline.

Why This Matters for CMS Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CPOs, and GTM leaders of Card Management System providers, this insight is critical to identifying untapped verticals, aligning with high-growth geographies, and refining platform capabilities to stay ahead of rising fintech and non-bank issuers. As enterprises and digital-native brands accelerate investments in embedded finance, real-time payments, and co-branded card programs, CMS vendors must ensure their platforms offer modular deployment, API-first design, compliance-readiness, and scalable cloud infrastructure to support dynamic, enterprise-grade card innovation across sectors.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Card Management Systems, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-card-management-systems-2024-worldwide-2779

Market Forecast: Card Management Systems, 2024-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-card-management-systems-2024-2030-worldwide-2695

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on CMS Platforms market

on CMS Platforms market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on Card Management System Platforms market

report on Card Management System Platforms market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision-making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

