Combatting Cyber Threats with AI: Darktrace and Climb Channel Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement for North America

Leader in AI for cybersecurity Darktrace agrees North America distribution deal with Climb

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions , an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced a new partnership with Darktrace , a global leader in AI for cybersecurity. Under this agreement, Climb Channel Solutions will now distribute Darktrace’s portfolio of AI-powered cybersecurity products across North America.

Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform ™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience with pre-emptive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response – securing the business across the entire digital estate including cloud, email, identities, operational technology, endpoints, and network. Darktrace’s platform and services protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally.

"Darktrace's pioneering use of AI in network detection and response has earned the trust of thousands of organizations worldwide," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "Darktrace's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance cybersecurity for our resellers and their clients. By integrating Darktrace into our portfolio, we are not only expanding our range of innovative vendors but also reinforcing our dedication to providing unique and differentiated solutions to the market.”

“Partners play an essential role in helping to protect customers against the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Dan Monahan, Chief Partner and Transformation Officer, Darktrace. “Our collaboration with Climb expands the reach of Darktrace’s solutions across North America to help more organizations increase their cyber resilience and take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity. Together, Darktrace and Climb are equipping partners with the tools they need to deliver best in class AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to customers.”

