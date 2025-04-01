Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the Supplemental New Drug Application for EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) for C3G and Primary IC-MPGN

PDUFA target action date is July 28, 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted Priority Review designation of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), which are severe and rare kidney diseases. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is July 28, 2025.

“EMPAVELI demonstrated clinically meaningful benefits across all three key markers of disease – unprecedented proteinuria reductions, stabilization of kidney function, and substantial clearance of C3c staining,” said Bradley P. Dixon, M.D., FASN, professor of pediatrics and medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, and co-investigator of the VALIANT study. “Efficacy is critically important when treating C3G and IC-MPGN given the high risk of progression to kidney failure. As a disease-modifying therapy, EMPAVELI has the potential to make a life-changing difference for patients, if approved.”

“This milestone represents a significant step toward our goal of bringing EMPAVELI to people living with C3G and primary IC-MPGN, regardless of their disease type, age, or transplant status,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder at Apellis. “We look forward to working with the FDA to make this treatment available to patients in need as quickly as possible.”

sNDA submission supported by positive Phase 3 VALIANT results at Week 26

The positive results were consistent across patients with C3G and IC-MPGN, adolescents and adults, and native and post-transplant kidney disease.

Proteinuria reduction: The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant 68% (p<0.0001) proteinuria reduction in EMPAVELI-treated patients compared to placebo.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant 68% (p<0.0001) proteinuria reduction in EMPAVELI-treated patients compared to placebo. Stabilization of kidney function: EMPAVELI-treated patients achieved stabilization of kidney function (nominal p=0.03) as measured by eGFR.

EMPAVELI-treated patients achieved stabilization of kidney function (nominal p=0.03) as measured by eGFR. Reduction of C3c staining: A substantial proportion of EMPAVELI-treated patients achieved a reduction in C3c staining intensity (nominal p<0.0001). 71% of EMPAVELI-treated patients showed complete clearance of C3c staining compared to placebo.



EMPAVELI showed favorable safety and tolerability, consistent with its established profile.

Priority Review designation is granted to marketing applications for medicines that treat a serious condition and if approved, would provide a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of a serious condition.

About C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Primary Immune-Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN)

C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare and debilitating kidney diseases that can lead to kidney failure. Excessive C3c deposits are a key marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. Approximately 50% of people living with C3G and IC-MPGN suffer from kidney failure within five to 10 years of diagnosis, requiring a burdensome kidney transplant or lifelong dialysis.1 Additionally, approximately 90% of patients who previously received a kidney transplant will experience disease recurrence.2 The diseases are estimated to affect 5,000 people in the United States and up to 8,000 in Europe.3

About the VALIANT Study

The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center study designed to evaluate pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in 124 patients who are 12 years of age and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the largest single trial conducted in these populations and the only study to include adolescent and adult patients, with native and post-transplant kidneys. Study participants were randomized to receive pegcetacoplan or placebo twice weekly for 26 weeks. Following this 26-week randomized controlled period, patients are able to proceed to a 26-week open-label phase in which all patients receive pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study was the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 26 compared to baseline.

About Pegcetacoplan in Rare Diseases

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across hematology and nephrology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.

About the Apellis and Sobi Collaboration

Apellis and Sobi have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans to submit applications for regulatory approval for the treatment of patients with C3G and IC-MPGN. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether systemic pegcetacoplan will receive approval for those indications from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies when expected or at all; and any other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

