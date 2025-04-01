CCAC and ICAC joined hands together to share experiences of corruption fighting in Brazil

MACAU, April 1 - The CCAC and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong, for the first time, cooperated with each other to deliver a training programme for overseas anti-corruption and law-enforcement agencies and sent representatives to Brazil to share the experiences of corruption fighting of the two places.

At the invitation of the ICAC, in late March, the CCAC sent the Head of the Investigation Department 2, Lei Tong Leong, to Brasília, the capital of Brazil, to jointly deliver a three-day training programme entitled “Capacity Building Programme for the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union, Brazil” with the ICAC for a total of over 80 members of several anti-corruption and law-enforcement agencies of Brazil. In the training programme, Lei Tong Leong introduced to the trainees the corruption fighting history of Macao, the functions of the CCAC and the relevant laws, cases solved by the CCAC and its investigation measures, among other themes under the topic “From Hope to Persistence: The Corruption Fighting Journey of Macao”. Apart from the views sharing by the representatives of the CCAC and the ICAC, the Minister of the Embassy of the People´s Republic of China in the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jin Hongjun, presented at the programme as a special guest and awarded course completion certificates to the trainees.

During the trip to Brazil, the representatives of the CCAC and the ICAC also visited some agencies together such as the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office of Brazil and the Federal Police of Brazil, etc., where they met with the relevant personnel and exchanged views with them. The CCAC believed that this trip would facilitate the showcasing of achievements and experiences of corruption fighting of the Macao SAR under the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy to overseas countries as well as extent the liaison and practical exchange with the anti-corruption agencies of Portuguese speaking countries.