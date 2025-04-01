Cyber Rights Organization Joins Forces with the ODDA to Enhance Online Safety Standards

CRO and ODDA announce a strategic partnership to improve safety standards and promote best practices in online dating and social discovery.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Rights Organization (CRO), a leading advocate for digital rights and online safety, and the Online Dating and Discovery Association (ODDA), the premier association representing the online dating industry, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing safety protocols and promoting best practices within the online dating and social discovery sectors.A Partnership Rooted in SafetyThe alliance between CRO and ODDA is driven by a mutual commitment to user safety in the digital dating sphere. By combining CRO's expertise in digital rights advocacy with ODDA's industry influence, the partnership seeks to create a safer environment for users worldwide.Initiatives to Look Forward To• Best Practice Guidelines: CRO and ODDA will jointly create comprehensive guidelines to assist online dating services in implementing effective safety measures, ensuring a secure user experience.• Training Modules: The partnership will focus on developing training materials and role-specific profiles to educate ODDA members on critical safety topics, aligning with ODDA’s vision of establishing a Training Academy.• Webinars and Workshops: Both organizations will collaborate to host educational events addressing pertinent issues in online dating safety and ethical digital engagement.About Cyber Rights Organization (CRO)Founded with the mission to eliminate online threats that may deprive individuals of secure internet usage, CRO is committed to protecting digital human rights. CRO provides assistance to victims of online threats and abuses, advocates for robust cybersecurity policies, and educates the public on safe digital practices, striving to ensure that every individual can enjoy a safe and secure digital experience.About the Online Dating and Discovery Association (ODDA)Recognized as the voice of the online dating and social discovery sector, ODDA is supported by members who believe in trust, safety, honesty, clarity, and privacy. ODDA's mission is to ensure a safe, fair, and enjoyable experience for all, fostering innovation while advocating for consumer protection. The association works to create trustworthy and positive online interactions, promoting both user safety and industry growth.Media Contacts:Cyber Rights OrganizationAndrea Baggio, Co-founder of CRO.Email: info@cyberights.orgOnline Dating and Discovery AssociationSimon Newman, CEOEmail: simon@theodda.org

