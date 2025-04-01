Allot to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XV Conference on April 10, 2025

Hod Hasharon, Israel, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that it will be participating at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference taking place in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025. The event is expected to feature leading small-cap companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, will be presenting to investors on Thursday, April 10 between 12:00-12:25pm in Track 1.

Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually through a link on Allot’s website. In addition, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day at the conference.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact an LD Micro representative or email a request to the investor relations team at allot@ekgir.com

Seth Greenberg Allot +972 54 922 2294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378 8040 allot@ekgir.com

