Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi briefs media on provincial service delivery Programme of Action, 4 Apr

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi of the North West Province will on Friday, 04 April 2025, lead the Executive Council members in briefing the media about the provincial government’s service delivery Programme of Action.

The Executive Council will be engaging with members of the media for the first time following the delivery of the State of the Province Address (SOPA) 2025 by Premier Mokgosi in February this year.



This quarterly media briefing will focus on the provincial government’s continued plans to find sustainable solutions to fighting the high unemployment rate, poverty and high costs of living, maintenance of public infrastructure as well as building an ethical public service.

The media briefing session will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 04 April 2025

Venue: Mahikeng, Provincial Disaster Management Centre

Time : 09h00 – 12h00

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this briefing and engagement session.

For RSVP: Contact Kelebogile Modiselle on Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za or 018 388 1286 by Thursday, 03 April 2024, at 16h00.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai38@gmail.com

Or

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail:bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

