Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on issuance of determination for the procurement of electricity transmission infrastructure, 1 and 4 Apr

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will hold a media briefing to highlight the issuance of the Determination for the Procurement of Electricity Transmission Infrastructure from Independent Transmission Providers. This initiative is vital for enhancing national energy security and economic prosperity through the expansion ofS outh Africa's electricity transmission grid capacity.

South Africa’s energy security, energy transition and economic growth ambitions are increasingly constrained by inadequate transmission infrastructure. The ability to meet growing energy demand and integrate new power generation, including from renewable sources, relies fundamentally on available transmission capacity. The government is implementing various interventions to mitigate the economic impact of this energy deficit, with a key focus on the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) by the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA), though its current pace is insufficient to meet security of supply requirements.

To support the procurement of essential electricity transmission infrastructure, a Ministerial Determination has been issued in accordance with Section 34(1)(b) of the Electricity Regulation Act (2006), as amended. The briefing will outline the rationale for this determination and provide updates on the projects identified and investment opportunities.

South Africa Transmission Infrastructure Investment Forum

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, in partnership with the National Treasury and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), will host the South Africa Transmission Infrastructure Investment Forum 2025.

Purpose of the Forum The South Africa Transmission Infrastructure Investment Forum aims to unite government officials, investors, financiers, developers, and industry leaders to:

1. Present the findings of the Integrated Transmission Plan (ITP) market sounding exercise conducted between 11 December 2024 and 28 February 2025.

2. Highlight the new Transmission Regulations that will govern private sector participation, ensuring predictability, transparency, and market confidence.

3. Re-emphasise the Ministerial Determination confirming the designated buyer and procurer for transmission infrastructure.

4. Provide an update on the development of the Credit Guarantee Vehicle to support the ITP pilot tender.

5. Outline the timeline and next steps for the ITP pilot tender, clarifying immediate opportunities for investors in South Africa’s transmission sector.

