Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "National Security Education Day"

MACAU, April 1 - To celebrate the National Security Education Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 09:00 to 17:30 on 15th April 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "National Security Education Day".

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!