Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,272 in the last 365 days.

Macao Museum temporarily closed to the public

MACAU, April 1 - Due to emergency maintenance, the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is closed temporarily from 1 April until further notice.

For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Macao Museum temporarily closed to the public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more