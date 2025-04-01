TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Bedford County

At the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter, TBI special agents continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening involving deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates two Bedford County deputies were responding to a 911 call about a suicidal person who was making threats, when they encountered that individual walking down the road along the 2000 block of State Road 64 in Shelbyville. As deputies spoke with the man, he began yelling and produced first a knife, and then what appeared to be a handgun. Reports from the scene indicate officers fired at the man, striking him. He was transported via helicopter to a Nashville hospital, and at the time of this release, was reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.