Chromatography Membrane Filters Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 218 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography membrane filters market is projected to witness a growth rate of 10.0% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 218 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global chromatography membrane filters market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 218 Growth (CAGR) 10.0% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Chromatography Membrane Filters Market:

The global chromatography membrane filters market is segmented based on process type, product type, material type, and region.

Based on process type - The market is segmented into ion exchange, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC). Ion exchange enjoys the lion’s share in the chromatography membrane filters market, owing to its widely adopted application in the biopharma industry. It is likely to maintain its dominance and grow over the forecasted period. Ion exchange has excellent resolution, which is essential for separating molecules according to charge properties. In most biopharma purification, impurities are charged with ions, which makes ion exchange the most used process type. Ion exchange generally employs less expensive, less complex buffers than affinity chromatography, which typically demands very expensive, ligand-specific buffers. Cost-effectiveness has also driven ion exchange to lead the market. Sartorius, the leader in the chromatography membrane filters market, has significantly focused on developing cation and anion exchange membrane filters, indicating this process type's dominance in the market.



Based on the product type – The market is bifurcated into capsules, cartridges, cassettes, and others. Capsules are the dominant product of the chromatography membrane filters market. It is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast years. They are compact and ready to use, thus highly convenient for use in labs and production facilities. They require much less time for installation or setup than cartridges or cassettes. Capsules are the preferred product for applications like viral clearance and antibody purification due to their higher flow rate, which results in a much lesser turnaround time. The use of capsules allows the processing of a much larger batch at the same turnaround time, enhancing efficiency without compromising the extent of purification.

Based on the material type – The market is bifurcated into modified polyethersulfone (PES), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), cellulose, hydrogel, and others. Modified polyethersulfone (PES) has been the preferred choice to prepare membrane filters since its inception. It dominates the market and is likely to remain dominant during the forecasted period. Modified PES offers versatility in applications and is also compatible with different buffers. It also excels in mechanical strength and thermal stability, enabling filters to withstand faster flow rates. PES's water-repelling or hydrophilic nature enhances its water permeability and reduces protein binding, making it ideal for high-flow filtration in biopharma applications. Modified PES membranes' chemical resistance and pH tolerance make them versatile. They support applications across a wide range of conditions without compromising filtration quality or membrane durability.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be both the biggest and fastest-growing region, driven by China’s dominant presence. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The biopharma industry is booming in Asian countries. India, China, and Japan contribute significantly to drug and vaccine production. Hence, this region is very optimistic for the chromatography membrane filter market.

Investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D continue without hindrance in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Government initiatives have supported indigenous drug production in the post-COVID era, driving the demand for chromatography membrane filters.

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are among the fastest-aging in the world, presenting a significant societal challenge that is accelerating investments and research efforts for innovative medical solutions in the region.



Chromatography Membrane Filters Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Chromatography membrane filter systems have witnessed an accelerated adoption in the biopharma industry as they align closely with bioprocessing practices.

Membrane-based capsules are preferred dominantly nowadays for filtration and separation needs during drug production.

Research and developments in this market have significantly reduced production costs and increased efficiency.

Surging demand from industries like food & beverage, biopharmaceutical, and water treatment applications.



Top 10 Companies in the Chromatography Membrane Filters Market:

It would be fair to say that the market is fairly consolidated, with a few players contributing significantly to it. The leading players in the industry contend with several critical factors, including pricing strategies, service portfolios, regional presence, and other governing parameters. The following are the key players in the chromatography membrane filter market. These big players often engage in mergers and acquisition activities as a key strategy to enhance their portfolios and regional presence. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Sartorius AG

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KgaA

Thermofisher Scientic

The 3M Company

Donaldson

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Restec Corporation

Cole Parmer Instrument Company LLC

GVS Group



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Chromatography Membrane Filters Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



