Cool Roof Reflective Coatings Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cool roof reflective coatings market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.1% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global cool roof reflective coatings market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3885/cool-roof-reflective-coatings-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 2.4 Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Cool Roof Reflective Coatings Market:

The global cool roof reflective coatings market is segmented based on product type, application type, roof type, material type, substrate type, and region.

Based on product type - The cool roof reflective coatings market is segmented into white elastomeric roof coatings and IR roof coating. White elastomeric roof coatings are expected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. White elastomeric coatings are highly effective at reflecting sunlight and emitting absorbed heat, making them ideal for reducing roof temperatures and improving energy efficiency. Their bright white color and reflective properties outperform other types of coatings in most climates, particularly in regions with high solar exposure.

White elastomeric coatings are relatively affordable compared to specialized coatings like IR-reflective coatings. This cost advantage makes them a popular choice among property owners and contractors. White elastomeric coatings are economical, readily applied, and maintained easily, which contributes to their widespread use in residential and commercial roofing applications.



Based on the application type – The market is segmented into residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial & infrastructure. Commercial building is expected to remain the major application whereas residential building is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application of the cool roof reflective coating market. Commercial buildings are often energy-intensive, with significant cooling requirements due to large indoor spaces, high occupancy, and equipment usage. Cool roof coatings help reduce cooling loads, lowering operating costs. Governments and municipalities in many regions enforce energy efficiency regulations for commercial properties, promoting the adoption of cool roof technologies.

Commercial zones primarily contribute to the urban heat island effect due to their dense, heat-retaining infrastructure. Reflective coatings on large commercial rooftops help address this issue. Homeowners are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of energy-saving solutions. Cool roof coatings offer a straightforward and effective way to reduce cooling costs, especially in hot and sunny climates. With climate change driving more frequent and intense heat waves, residential users are adopting reflective coatings to maintain indoor comfort without relying excessively on-air conditioning.



Based on the roof type - The cool roof reflective coatings market is segmented into flat roofs, low-slope roofs, and steep-slope roofs. Flat roof is anticipated to continue being the foremost roof type of the market during the forecast period. Flat roofs are the predominant roof type for commercial and industrial buildings, such as warehouses, factories, shopping malls, and office complexes. These buildings represent the most significant demand segment for cool roof coatings.

Cool roof coatings are easier and more cost-effective to apply on flat roofs. Flat surfaces allow faster and more uniform application using spray or roller methods, reducing labor costs and application time. Flat roofs are often less insulated than sloped roofs, making them more susceptible to heat gain. Cool roof coatings are applied extensively to mitigate this issue, particularly in urban and industrial zones prone to the urban heat island effect.



Based on the material type - The cool roof reflective coatings market is segmented into acrylic coatings, silicone coatings, polyurethane coatings, and others. Acrylic coatings are likely to remain the dominant material type of the market during the forecast period. Acrylic roof coatings are highly reflective and UV-resistant, reducing cooling costs in hot summers, lowering energy use over time, cooling interiors, and extending roof service life.

Acrylics, being water-based, are easy to apply, ensuring timely installation without compromising quality or disrupting business operations. They also minimize equipment issues, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Their cost and performance balance aligns well with the needs of large-scale projects, such as warehouses and office buildings, where initial cost is a critical factor.

Continuous innovations, such as improved water resistance and extended durability, enhance the performance of acrylic coatings, solidifying their market dominance. Silicone coatings are the fastest-growing material type in the cool roof reflective coatings market due to their superior performance in demanding environments. Silicone’s reflective properties remain stable even under prolonged sun exposure, enhancing energy efficiency in hotter regions.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3885/cool-roof-reflective-coatings-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for cool roof reflective coatings throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

North America has strict energy codes and building standards. The USA and Canada have implemented stringent building codes and energy standards, such as California's Title 24 and the Energy Star program, promoting the adoption of cool roof coatings.

Consumers and businesses in North America are highly aware of the benefits of energy-efficient solutions, driving demand for reflective coatings in both commercial and residential industries.

North America has a well-developed commercial infrastructure. These buildings are prime candidates for cool roof coatings due to their large roof surfaces and need for energy efficiency. The commercial building industry, particularly in the USA, is a major driver of demand for reflective coatings, contributing to North America's market dominance.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability and green building practices in North America. Cool roof coatings contribute to environmental goals, reducing the urban heat island effect and lowering energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for new and retrofitted buildings.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market. The APAC region is experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia. As urban populations grow, there is a surge in demand for energy-efficient buildings, including those with cool roofs.



Cool Roof Reflective Coatings Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing need for energy-efficient solutions in the construction industry mainly drives the cool roof reflective coating market.

Growing awareness of sustainable construction practices and the rising adoption of green building certifications.

Stringent regulatory policies to improve building energy efficiency and mitigate climate change boost market growth.

Rising global temperatures and urbanization, solutions that combat heat-related challenges are more critical than ever, positioning cool roof reflective coatings as a key component in modern building strategies.



Top 10 Companies in the Cool Roof Reflective Coatings Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

BASF SE

GAF, Inc.

Hempel A/S

Henry Company LLC

Huntsman International LLC

NuTech Paint

Polyglass S.p.A.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Cool Roof Reflective Coatings Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research Visit : www.stratviewresearch.com Mail Us : sales@stratviewresearch.com Call Us : +1-313-307-4176

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.