Study finds social factors explain poorer cardiovascular health in rural areas 

A study published March 31 by the National Institutes of Health found that adults living in rural areas have worse cardiovascular health than those in urban communities due to social factors such as income, education, having enough food and owning a home. The agency found that those living in rural rather than urban areas were more likely to have heart disease (7% vs. 4%), high blood pressure (37% vs. 31%), high cholesterol (29% vs. 27%), obesity (41% vs. 30%) and diabetes (11% vs. 10%).

