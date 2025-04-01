Altezza Travel to publish Ethical Climbing Guide for Mt Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro Porters

Altezza Travel, a Tanzania-based Kilimanjaro operator, is preparing an ethical climbing guide to promote sustainable and responsible practices on the mountain

MOSHI, KILIMANJARO, TANZANIA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altezza Travel, a Tanzania-based Mt Kilimanjaro climbing operator, has announced the preparation of a Kilimanjaro ethical climbing guide. According to the Tanzania Ministry of Tourism, a record 60,000+ climbers are expected in 2025, and the guide aims to promote sustainable and responsible climbing practices.

Climbing Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, has seen increasing ethical challenges due to rapid tourism growth. Issues such as underpaid porters, unsafe working conditions, environmental degradation from littering and overcrowding, and minimal financial benefits reaching local communities have raised global concerns.

Agness Mkumbo, Kilimanjaro expert at Altezza Travel, explains: “More trekkers seek destinations and operators that respect the environment and support local communities. However, many don’t fully understand what lies behind the buzzword ‘sustainability.’ On Kilimanjaro, it comes down to three simple things: keeping the mountain clean, ensuring fair wages for the crew, and supporting the local economy.”

Despite discussions within the industry about ethical climbing, there is currently no unified code of practice. As a member of the UN Tourism Organization, Travelife-certified, and the largest operator on Mt Kilimanjaro with 10 years of experience, Altezza Travel is ready to develop practical guidelines.

The upcoming guide will recommend choosing operators who are members of the Kilimanjaro Porters Assistance Project (KPAP).

“Many budget operators cut corners to reduce costs. KPAP membership shows that a company provides fair wages, hot meals, and safe equipment for its guides and porters,” Mkumbo explains. “Some companies make excuses not to join KPAP, but membership is free and simply requires fair treatment of the crew.

The guide will also encourage climbers to book directly with local operators instead of overseas agencies, helping to ensure that tourism dollars remain in Tanzania. These revenues directly support essential infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and roads.

In February 2025, Altezza Travel was recognized as the largest taxpayer in the Kilimanjaro region across all industries. "Our business is 100% Tanzanian," emphasized Mkumbo. "We proudly tell our clients that every dollar spent with us remains in the country."

Once completed, Altezza Travel will collaborate with the KPAP to promote the guide widely among visitors.

“We all share the same goals,” Mkumbo added. “Our hope is that fellow tour operators will adopt these guidelines, helping to establish consistent and ethical practices across the Kilimanjaro climbing community.”

