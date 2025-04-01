ACTINIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ATNM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Actinium securities between October 31, 2022, and August 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 26, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Actinium misled the market with claims about the strength of the data it submitted to the FDA in support of its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Iomab-B. Despite the Company’s claims that it could satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for acceptance and approval of the BLA, it would later admit the need for additional clinical trials to support the BLA filing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Actinium, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Actinium shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

