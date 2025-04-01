KINDERCARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. on Behalf of KinderCare Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KLC) on behalf of KinderCare stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether KinderCare has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 24 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share. Then, on March 20, 2025, KinderCare issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and provided guidance for 2025. Among other items, KinderCare reported an operational loss of $89.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contrasting with an operational income of $48.7 million in the previous year. KinderCare attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 stimulus reimbursements. KinderCare also provided full-year guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. On this news, KinderCare's stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 22.17%, to close at $13.76 per share on March 21, 2025.

