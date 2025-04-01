HORIZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on Behalf of Horizon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HRZN) on behalf of Horizon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Horizon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2025, Horizon issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Among other items, Horizon reported total investment income of $23.5 million, missing the consensus estimate of $26.1 million and declining both year-over-year and from the previous quarter. Horizon also reported net asset value of $8.43 per share, compared to $9.06 per share in the previous quarter, a decline that the Company's Chief Executive Officer attributed to "stressed investments".

On this news, Horizon's stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 9.95%, to close at $8.65 per share on March 5, 2025.

