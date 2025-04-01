SOUNDHOUND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SoundHound AI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SoundHound AI, Inc. ("SoundHound" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SOUN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SoundHound securities between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 27, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; and (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024. SoundHound stated that "[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and accompanying notes" and that it "ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting." On this news, SoundHound's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 5.86%, to close at $9.72 per share on March 4, 2025.

