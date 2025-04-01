Crayon Lovers Around the Country Celebrate Color and Creativity during Crayola Experience’s National Crayon Day Events

Crayon holiday and annual Million Crayon Giveaway get even more colorful with addition of Dandelion and seven other beloved retired crayon colors

EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Crayon Day festivities today at Crayola Experience locations around the country were a celebration of color and creativity as the first wave of crayon lovers created their personal, one-of-a-kind crayon box, kicking off the family attraction’s 5th Annual Million Crayon Giveaway.

The National Crayon Day event and crayon giveaway is extra special this year with the inclusion of eight nostalgic, fan-favorite retired crayon colors that have returned for a limited time to help color the world once again.

Crayola crayon fans filled their FREE 32-count crayon box with only the crayon colors they wanted from a 40-foot “Pick Your Pack” wall. To make the custom boxes even more exclusive, this year’s lineup of more than 70 different crayon colors that kids can add to their custom box includes Dandelion (retired in 2017); Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry (retired in 2003); and Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber (retired in 1990), while supplies last.

The Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway begins today and runs through May 23 at the five Crayola Experience locations across the country in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Texas and Minnesota. Registration is required to participate in the crayon giveaway.

Today’s National Crayon Day celebration also launched the Retired Crayon Character Tour at the Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas attractions. After years of colorful travels across the globe, Dan D (aka Dandelion), Magic (aka Magic Mint), Blizz (aka Blizzard Blue), Mully (aka Mulberry), Angie (aka Red Orange), Violetta (aka Violet Blue), Lemmy (aka Lemon Yellow) and Bri (aka Raw Umber) are returning to share their adventures in an immersive experience including limited-time activities, photo-ops and collectable merchandise. Kids will be able to meet some of these characters as they take turns visiting the attractions.

This is the first time in Crayola’s 122-year history that the company has brought back a collection of retired colors. In addition to the crayon giveaway, visitors can purchase an assortment of limited-edition retired color products at The Crayola Store. Products may vary by store and are available while supplies last.

