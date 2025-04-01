Hospital Information Systems Market worth US$116.75 billion by 2030 with 10.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hospital Information Systems Market, valued at US$58.13 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.6%, reaching US$63.80 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$116.75 billion by 2030. The major drivers of the market growth are the rapid digital transformation of healthcare, underpinned by the increasing deployment of cloud-based HIS solutions and advanced interoperability platforms—strategic investments in next-generation clinical decision support systems and big data analytics drive operational efficiency and patient care. In addition, forward-thinking government initiatives and favourable regulatory policies drive healthcare IT modernization and integration, thus inducing strong market growth and innovation across the industry.

By Based on product type, the Electronic Health Record (EHR) segment is estimated to hold the second-largest share of the hospital information systems market. Key growth drivers include strong federal mandates like the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), which have spurred comprehensive EHR adoption by offering substantial financial incentives through Medicare and Medicaid programs. This regulatory support has facilitated better patient data gathering and integration, enabling chronic disease management and minimizing readmissions. In addition, the abundant, analytics-capable data created by EHRs is powering AI-driven diagnostics and precision treatment approvals, propelling better clinical results and operational efficiency.

By Cloud-based deployment, Cloud-based deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the hospital information systems (HIS) market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several key advantages, including seamless integration of data from multiple cloud sources, remote accessibility for users, low maintenance costs, and enhanced security and privacy. Additionally, cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for upfront hardware investments while offering flexibility in capacity and resource utilization. For Instance, In September 2023, Oracle (US) launched a cloud-based EHR system and generative AI tools to improve patient care and provider efficiency, and in August 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched cloud-based solutions across patient care in a scalable, cost-effective model. A plethora of applications made accessible through the cloud-based model with core functionalities involving accounting, performance management, and webmail and instant messages are all proving to be helpful in fuelling this portion.

By geography, the hospital information systems (HIS) are segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The drivers for this growth are increasing disposable incomes in a region that comprises almost two-thirds of the world's population. In China, the rapid increase in seniors, adding 10 million annually, coupled with the Healthy China 2030 initiative, is expanding healthcare access and modernizing service delivery. India's healthcare sector has surged over 20% in the past five years thanks to enhanced public and private spending and improvements in medical technologies. Additionally, robust investments in digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia, supported by strong post-pandemic FDI from the US, are further fueling market expansion. Tools like the newly developed Personalised Health Index enable healthcare leaders—especially in Singapore with its National Precision Medicine Programme to drive personalized care. Indonesia and India are rapidly advancing by adopting wearables and growing consumer trust.

Key players in the hospital information systems market include Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), UnitedHealth Group (US), GE HealthCare (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), TruBridge (US), Altera Digital Health Inc. (US), MEDHOST. (US), AdvancedMD, Inc. (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CompuGroup Medical (Germany), EClinicalWorks (US), NXGN Management LLC (US), Inovalon. (US), Dedalus S.p.A. (Italy), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Comarch SA. (Poland), and Solventum (US).

Epic Systems Corporation (US):

Epic Systems Corporation (US) is a leading vendor of hospital information systems with its all-in-one, end-to-end EHR solutions that integrate clinical, financial, and administrative information across the care settings. The company's approach emphasizes strong interoperability and sophisticated analytics using AI-fueled insights to augment clinical workflows and evidence-based decision-making. Epic's key strength is its EHR platform, utilized by roughly one in four US doctors, fueling enhanced patient care. In 2023, Epic Systems greatly increased its market presence through strategic acquisitions, such as the addition of 153 acute multispecialty hospitals, which is a classic example of horizontal consolidation. With a robust global presence and ongoing investment in innovation, Epic is well placed to spearhead the changing digital revolution in healthcare.

Oracle (US):

Oracle (US) provides integrated clinical and enterprise IT solutions. In June 2022, Oracle acquired Cerner Corporation, merging Cerner’s clinical expertise with its robust analytics and automation capabilities. Oracle Health offers a comprehensive suite that includes an advanced EHR, Clinical Digital Assistant, and secure device connectivity. Its portfolio further enables public health reporting, referrals, virtual care, and effective document management. Such solutions provide instant access to patient information, thus supporting improved clinical decision-making and better outcomes of care. Oracle's strong data analytics solution has a perfect fusion of electronic health records, clinical trials information, and AI-based insights. Its middleware ensures smooth integration and deployment of diverse healthcare applications. Oracle operates across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa; thus, its reach is wide across the globe. The enterprise platform supports safe, scalable, and trustworthy hospital information systems. Supported by solid financial results and heavy R&D investments, Oracle continues to lead healthcare IT innovation.



