Governor Stein Announces Special Superior Court Nomination

NORTH CAROLINA, March 31 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial nomination:

Stephanie Brennan as a Special Superior Court judge. Brennan is filling the vacancy created after the Hon. Louis A. Bledsoe, III, retired.

Brennan currently serves as a Special Deputy Attorney General and Section Head for Special Litigation at the North Carolina Department of Justice. She received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and her J.D. from Yale Law School.

“Stephanie is an exceptional litigator, and I witnessed her legal acumen and leadership firsthand during my time as Attorney General,” said Governor Josh Stein. “She is committed to excellence and fairness, and I look forward to her service on the court.”

Governor Stein sent the nomination to the General Assembly, which must confirm the appointment by joint resolution.