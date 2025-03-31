Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Detroit Tax Preparers

Note: View Turner permanent injunction here. View Qualls permanent injunction here. View Stewart permanent injunction here. View Bishop and Green permanent injunction here.

A federal court in Michigan issued a permanent injunction on Friday against Detroit-area tax return preparers Alicia Bishop and Tenisha Green, permanently barring them from preparing federal tax returns for others.

The court previously barred Alicia Qualls, Michael Turner, and Constance Stewart from preparing federal tax returns for others by judgments entered on March 3. By judgment dated Dec. 16, 2024, the court also barred the business for which all of the preparers worked, United Tax Team Inc., and United Tax Team’s incorporator, Glen Hurst, from preparing federal tax returns for others. Hurst, United Tax Team, Qualls, Turner, and Stewart consented to entry of the judgments against them.

According to the civil complaint, Hurst incorporated United Tax Team in 2016, was its sole shareholder and corporate officer, and hired the return preparers who work at United Tax Team —including Qualls, Bishop, Green, Turner, and Stewart — who each worked as tax return preparers at United Tax Team locations in the Detroit area and prepared returns for customers that included false information not provided by the customer.

The civil complaint alleges that that the defendants used a variety of schemes to improperly reduce their customers’ tax liabilities or to obtain tax refunds to which the customers were not entitled. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Qualls, Bishop, Green, Turner, and Stewart each repeatedly placed false or incorrect items, deductions, exemptions or statuses on customers’ tax returns without their customers’ knowledge. For example, the complaint alleges that Qualls, Green, Turner, and Stewart fabricated Schedule C businesses to report fictitious business expenses and income to improperly reduce overall taxable income for some customers. The complaint also alleges that Bishop and Green fabricated education expenses on customer returns to falsely add tax credits; that Bishop and Stewart improperly claimed COVID-19 Relief tax credits for some customers; that Qualls and Turner improperly claimed head-of-household status for customers who did not qualify for such status to falsely reduce some customers’ tax liabilities; and that Stewart claimed fictious child and dependent care expenses for some customers.

Taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers. The IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax return preparer and has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers. The IRS also offers 10 tips to avoid tax season fraud and ways to safeguard their personal information.

In the past decade, the Justice Department’s Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page. If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.