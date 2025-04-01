Submit Release
ICR assigns Positive Outlook to Banco Itaú Chile's Risk Rating

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) – – ICR has assigned a "Positive" outlook to Banco Itaú Chile's risk rating, reflecting consistent improvements across key financial indicators, such as asset quality, profitability, solvency, funding, matching, and liquidity. Despite the ongoing challenging economic environment, the bank continues to demonstrate strong performance and resilience in these metrics.

Additionally, ICR reaffirms Banco Itaú Chile's solvency and long-term instruments at the AA+ rating, subordinated bonds and related series at the AA rating, and short-term instruments at the N1+ rating. The outlook has been revised from "Stable" to "Positive."

For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile’s Investor Relations website at ir.itau.cl.

IR@itau.cl | ir.itau.cl


