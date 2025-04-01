Submit Release
Banco Itaú Chile attains prestigious AAA rating from Feller Rate, highlighting exceptional financial strength

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) – Banco Itaú Chile proudly announces that Feller Rate has upgraded its solvency rating from "AA+" to the highest level of "AAA," accompanied by a "Stable" outlook. This significant achievement also extends to the bank's debt instruments, underscoring Banco Itaú Chile’s robust financial health and stability.

This upgrade reflects Banco Itaú Chile’s prominent position within the banking sector, demonstrating a strengthened and sustainable financial profile closely aligned with industry benchmarks.

For detailed information, please visit Banco Itaú Chile’s Investor Relations website at ir.itau.cl.

