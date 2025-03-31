H.R. 331, a bill to amend the Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act to clarify a provision relating to conveyances for aquifer recharge purposes

H.R. 331 would amend the Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act to allow holders of existing rights-of-way, easements, permits, or other authorizations granted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to use existing rights-of-way for aquifer recharge on behalf of third parties without further authorization. The bill would define those third parties as a state, political subdivision, Indian tribe, or other public entity. The bill also would clarify that using an existing right-of-way for aquifer recharge would not constitute an expansion or modification.

By removing the need for public entities to obtain new rights-of-way in such cases, H.R. 331 could reduce offsetting receipts from the fees charged to issue those permissions; such receipts are recorded as reductions in direct spending. Using information from BLM, CBO expects that those reductions would result in an insignificant increase in direct spending over the 2025-2035 period, because most public entities are exempt from paying such fees.

CBO expects that the cost of implementing the bill’s requirements would be less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.