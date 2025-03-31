H.R. 2240, Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act

H.R. 2240 would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report to the Congress about violent attacks on law enforcement officers, including the responses of federal, state, and local governments to such attacks and how to improve the reporting of those attacks. The bill also would require DOJ to report to the Congress on how traumatic incidents affect the mental health and wellness of officers.

Based on the costs of similar reports, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2240 would cost $3 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.