LLumin CMMS+ Achieves "Sage Intacct Recommended" Status for Delivering Seamless Maintenance and Financial Integration

New Integration Eliminates Data Silos, Drives Manufacturing Efficiency

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLumin , the leading CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) provider, announces the integration of its best-of-breed asset maintenance software with Sage Intacct , the powerful cloud financial management system and trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in industrial manufacturing and automation. Having joined the Sage ERP Partner Ecosystem , LLumin’s CMMS+ integration with Sage Intacct has earned “Sage Recommended” status and secured a new member listing on the Sage Intacct Marketplace .

“Achieving a single source of truth is crucial for any organization, especially manufacturers striving for peak operational efficiency. The integration of LLumin CMMS+ with Sage Intacct, including our newest AI-powered features, provides manufacturers with a unified platform that eliminates data silos and enables informed, data-driven decision-making, resulting in improved maintenance and asset management,” stated Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage.

This robust integration allows for a seamless flow of information between maintenance and finance, including intelligent time tracking and financial oversight. The software’s versatility makes it ideal for managing a wider range of assets, including facilities, fleets, and infrastructure.

“This integration isn't just about fixing problems; it's about preventing them. LLumin CMMS+ and Sage Intacct together enable manufacturers to proactively manage assets, minimize disruptions, and gain a decisive operations competitive edge, all while optimizing their financial performance," said Ed Garibian, LLumin CEO.said Ed Garibian, LLumin CEO.

The powerful rule-based workflows and automated work order generation in CMMS+, provides manufacturers the right approach to optimize maintenance operations, reduce downtime, and extend asset life. The CMMS + integration with Sage Intacct delivers a seamless connection between maintenance operations and financial records, providing such significant benefits to customers as:

Streamlined Spare Parts Management: Leverage LLumin’s best-in-class spare parts inventory and procurement capabilities to ensure accurate stock levels and timely reordering.

Leverage LLumin’s best-in-class spare parts inventory and procurement capabilities to ensure accurate stock levels and timely reordering. Elimination of Duplicate Data Entry: Automatically sync invoices for spare parts between LLumin CMMS+ and Sage Intacct, reducing manual input and minimizing errors.

Automatically sync invoices for spare parts between LLumin CMMS+ and Sage Intacct, reducing manual input and minimizing errors. Improved Financial Accuracy: Ensure consistency between maintenance operations and financial records by seamlessly integrating procurement data with Sage Intacct’s accounting system.

Ensure consistency between maintenance operations and financial records by seamlessly integrating procurement data with Sage Intacct’s accounting system. Enhanced Efficiency: Save time and resources by automating workflows between maintenance and finance teams, improving overall operational productivity.





For more information about LLumin CMMS+ and its integration with Sage Intacct, please visit LLumin.com.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. For more information, visit Sage.

About LLumin:

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery for all industries. Having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending the life of asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com .

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding,

Ripple Effect Communications

Email: valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

Tel: 617-536-8887

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09466f8f-7b16-4899-8101-07868790dd6c

LLumin, the leading CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) provider and Sage integrate best-of-breed asset maintenance software with Sage Intacct. LLumin, the leading CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) provider, integrates its best-of-breed asset maintenance software with Sage Intacct, the powerful cloud financial management system and trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in industrial manufacturing and automation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.