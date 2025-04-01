A FETISH OF FLESH: THE NEXT GREAT HORROR ICON IS BORN – SUPPORT THE KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN TODAY

A Gruesome, Unrelenting Horror Film That Horror Fans Won’t Forget – Now in Pre-Launch on Kickstarter, Set to Go Live on April 30th, 2025!

NEWARK, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MHorror fans, brace yourselves! A Fetish of Flesh is set to become a new cult horror classic, and you have the chance to be part of its terrifying journey. Currently in the pre-launch stage on Kickstarter, this independent horror film promises to push the boundaries of fear and introduce the next great horror icon. The campaign is officially set to go live on April 30th, 2025!With practical effects, brutal storytelling, and a nightmarish atmosphere, A Fetish of Flesh is designed for horror lovers who crave uncompromising terror. But this nightmare can only become a reality with the support of horror fans and backers like YOU.A Terrifying New Horror StoryWhat happens when a group of film students sets out to document a mysterious house—one that one of them has just inherited—only to stumble into a dark town with a horrifying secret? As they explore the area, they quickly learn that the nearby townsfolk are hiding something sinister.Deep within the woods, the Blackwood Family lurks. A clan of ruthless, flesh-hungry cannibals, they have terrorized the town for generations, their crimes hidden and protected by a community too afraid to resist. Now, the film students must fight for survival, realizing too late that their cameras have captured something they were never meant to see.Who will escape? Who will become the Blackwoods' next meal? And will anyone ever discover the truth?Why This Horror Film Stands Out• Practical Gore Effects: We are committed to using practical effects to create truly gruesome, realistic kills.• A Disturbing Storyline: Inspired by true crime and classic horror slashers, A Fetish of Flesh is designed to haunt audiences long after the credits roll.• A New Horror Icon: The Blackwood Family has the potential to join the ranks of horror’s greatest villains.• Community-Driven: This film is fueled by horror fans, made by horror lovers, for horror lovers.What Backers Will ReceiveBy supporting the A Fetish of Flesh Kickstarter campaign, backers can unlock exclusive perks, including: 🎬 Limited Edition Blu-rays & DVDs- Behind-the-Scenes Access & Digital Rewards-Signed Posters, Props, & Collectibles-Exclusive Producer & Special Thanks Credits- Even the Chance to Be in the Film!How You Can Support the CampaignTime is running out, and we need your help to bring this horror vision to life!• Follow the Pre-Launch Page: Sign up for notifications before the campaign goes live on April 30th, 2025.• Back the Project on Kickstarter: Every pledge brings us closer to production.• Spread the Word: Share the campaign with fellow horror fans on social media.• Follow the Journey: Stay updated with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.Join the Horror Movement – Back A Fetish of Flesh Today!Follow & Support Now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/demented-media/back-a-fetish-of-flesh-a-new-horror-icon For press inquiries, interviews, or further information,please contact: Freddie Meadeteam@demented-media.com

A Fetish of Flesh Psuedo documentary made with stock footage

