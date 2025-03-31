iRobot Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. iRobot investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 12, 2025, iRobot released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.06 per share on $172 million in revenue, marking a 44% year-over-year decline.

Additionally, iRobot warned investors that the success of its new product launches remained uncertain due to factors such as consumer demand, competition, macroeconomic conditions, and tariff policies. The company further disclosed that, given these uncertainties and their potential financial impact, there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern for at least the next 12 months.

Following this announcement, iRobot’s stock price fell $3.26 per share, or 51.58%, over the next two trading sessions, closing at $3.06 on March 13, 2025.

